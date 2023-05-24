Elvis Pelle Charged with Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Ammunition, and Robbery

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday May 23, the police arrested and charged 21 years-old Elvis Pelle of Villa for unlawful possession of one .25mm pistol and possession of three rounds of .25mm ammunition.

The police executed a search warrant on a property occupied by the accused on Sunday 21 May and discoverd the illegal weapon and ammunition during their search.

He was arrested and taken into custody. Pelle is also charged for allegedly robbing a resident of Yorks of an undisclosed sum of money.

The alleged incident occurred on April 11, 2023 at Villa.

He is expected to appear before the Court sometime during the course of the day on Wednesday.