Eagles still unbeaten, Andrew century lifts Lions to victory

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Twenty-four hours after having to share points with Jennings, table toppers CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles kept their unbeaten run alive in the State Insurance Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 Competition on Sunday, romping to an emphatic 143 runs against Massy United Insurance Combined Schools.

Playing in Bethesda, the home team amassed 258 for eight in their allotment of 40 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat. Essan Warner hit a top score of 60 from 42 deliveries. His knock included eight fours and three sixes. Warner was assisted by Kevin Pitman who made 51 off 56 balls before he was forced to retire.

Bowling for Combined Schools, Jaylen Francis and Michael Greaves each picked up two wickets.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Schools could only get to 115 in 29.2 overs before they were all out. Francis was best on show with the bat for Schools, hitting 37 from 70 deliveries.

Warner also came up trumps with the ball for the home team, snatching four wickets for just 10 runs in 5.2 overs. D Joseph assisted with two for 34 in eight overs.

There was victory as well for All Saints Pythons as they rebounded from a 104 runs defeat to PIC Liberta Blackhawks on Saturday to clinch a 10-run victory over Rising Sun Spartans on Sunday.

Playing at McPond, Pythons won the toss and opted to bat first on home soil. They fell just short of the 200 runs mark, getting to 194 all out in their 40 overs with a top knock of 41 from Kerry Mentore. D Lucas contributed with 35 runs.

Malique Gerald had a productive spell bowling for Spartans as he claimed five wickets for 45 runs in seven overs.

The visitors managed to get within 10 runs of their target, reaching 184 before they were all out in 39.2 overs. M Charles had a top score of 41 from 68 deliveries. Mentore and Kadeem Josiah each picked up three wickets for Pythons.

Also on Sunday, New Winthorpes Lions defeated a still winless Bolans Blasters by 41 runs when they met in New Winthorpes.

Batting first, Lions posted 225 all out in 39.4 overs with Hilroy Andrew slamming 11 fours and five sixes on his way to 111 runs. Taiem Tonge was the pick of the bowlers for Bolans with three wickets for 32 runs in 5.4 overs. Martin Ceasar and Earl Waldron each had two wickets also for Bolans.

The visitors could only manage 184 before they were all out in 33.3 overs. Gavin Williams topped scored with 68 off 38 deliveries before he was lbw to Ian Eusebe. Ceasar chipped in with 38 from 49 balls.

In the other match played on Sunday, Blackhawks chalked up their third straight win in the competition, beating Jennings by nine wickets in Jennings. The home team was all out for 89 before Blackhawks lost only one wicket in their successful chase.