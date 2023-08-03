Dwayne George sworn in as ABLP Senator

- Advertisement -

Dwayne George, the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party caretaker for St Mary’s South has officially become the newest Government senator after taking the oath of office at Government House this morning. The vacancy in the senate arose due to the appointment of Caleb Gardiner as a diplomat in Washington D.C.

Prime Minister and ABLP leader, Hon. Gaston Browne, expressed confidence in George’s capabilities as he assumes his role in Parliament’s Upper House in preparation for the pending by-election in St Mary’s South. The Prime Minister believes George will successfully reclaim the seat for the ABLP, considering his swift actions and dedication to serving the constituency. Additionally, Prime Minister Browne defended George’s decision to switch political allegiance to the ABLP, pointing out that such instances have occurred in the past across both major parties.