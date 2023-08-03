Antigua & Barbuda the first Caribbean country to premiere on CBS Secret Renovation

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is proud to announce its partnership with CBS Broadcasting Inc, which will feature Antigua and Barbuda in the first full episode of the hit reality series Secret Celebrity Renovation, season 3. The highly anticipated first episode for the season showcasing Antigua and Barbuda is set to premiere in the US on August 4 2023.

Secret Celebrity Renovation is one of the most popular American Reality Television Series, which was initially released on July 9, 2021. The reality series showcases celebrities that are in sports, music and entertainment who gives surprise home renovations to meaningful people who have helped guide them to success. Season 3 hosts are Nichelle Turner, Sabrina Soto and Rob Mariano.

The CBS Original Secret Celebrity Renovation crew visited Antigua in March and April of this year for surprise renovations at the St John Hospice Centre. The St John Hospice, which is a nonprofit organization whose Patron is the Governor General provides comforting home care in Antigua and is the only Hospice located in the Eastern Caribbean.

Celebrity Phil Keoghan who is a television personality, best known for hosting the American version of The Amazing Race on CBS is featured on the hour-long premiere. Phil Keoghan who spent most of his early childhood life in Antigua returned to Antigua to revisit places from his childhood memories and to surprise his former neighbour with a major renovation to a place very dear to her, the local hospice centre. Phil’s vision was to create a remarkable and mega transformation, of the St John Hospice Centre.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, The Honourable Charles Fernandez said, “Having our historic Shirley Heights and other iconic scenes from across the island as the backdrop for this meaningful episode will bring much exposure to the country showing viewers what awaits them in Antigua and Barbuda.”

The series has been highly anticipated by audiences and the storyline is expected to be even more captivating. Don’t miss out on the release and make sure to tune in and watch the Antigua and Barbuda backdrop on international television. The trailer can be viewed here.