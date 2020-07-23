Duo Charged in Deep Water Harbour Drug Bust.

Spread the love













On Wednesday, Police jointly charged 54yr old Everton Fitzroy Pinnock and 48yr old Patrick Augustus Burrell both of Villa for Importation of 59 ¾ pounds of Cannabis, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Cannabis with intent to transfer, Being concerned in the supplying of Cannabis, Drugs Trafficking and Conspiracy.

The illegal substance was discovered inside three television boxes at Deep Water Harbour on Monday 20th July, during a drugs operation between Customs and Police. The packages were seized and both men later arrested. They are expected in Court (Today) Thursday.