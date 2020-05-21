Duo charged for daylight robbery of supermarket

Police have charged two men in connection with the alleged robbery of a supermarket in Parham almost two weeks ago.

The men, 37-year-old Jamal Crump of Swetes and 26-year-old Hakeem Jeffery of Golden Grove, were jointly charged on Wednesday with aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that the accused robbed the supermarket of an undisclosed sum of money on May 8. They are expected to appear before the court this week to answer to the charges.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney commended officers at Parham Police Station and the Criminal Investigations Department for their hard work in apprehending those charged.