Duo accused of breaking into supermarket, stealing and eating ice cream

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two men have been charged with breaking into a mini supermarket and stealing numerous items, and according to reports, they ate ice-cream from the store’s freezer in the process of committing the crime.

The two accused are Joseph Kaladeen of Fort Road and Asquith Greene of Golden Grove.

On August 3 at about 8pm the complainant secured his mini supermarket, KK Bless Enterprise in Hatton, and left.

He was reportedly awakened at around 5am the next morning by a telephone call indicating that his business had been broken into, and he immediately rushed to the supermarket.

There, he reportedly found the deadbolt on the front door damaged, and the door open.

Reports further indicate that a number of non-perishable items were on the floor of the store and that the door of the freezer had been left open, along with partly-eaten ice-cream in the freezer.

Several items were said to have been taken off the shelves, including alcoholic beverages which all together were valued at $1,983.20.

Camera footage from the mini-mart also reportedly showed 22-year-old Greene taking some goods and leaving, before returning with 29-year-old Kaladeen and another individual for more goods.

Subsequently, Greene and Kaladeen were jointly charged with breaking, entering and larceny.

They made an appearance in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday and were remanded to prison until September 28.