Case committed for prisoner who allegedly stabbed another with toothbrush

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A prisoner will be facing a High Court judge some time after September for allegedly stabbing his cellmate with a homemade weapon, or ‘shiv’.

The complainant, Darius Williams, and the accused, Glenroy “Dan man” Burns, were reportedly sharing a cell in Her Majesty’s Prison’s maximum security division.

On the morning of January 28 2021, 28-year-old Burns allegedly used the sharpened end of a toothbrush to stab Williams multiple times.

Williams was reportedly heard screaming in the cell, prompting officers to run to the scene.

The accused was said to be holding Williams in a chokehold with the toothbrush in one hand.

According to reports, a prison officer instructed the defendant to release the complainant, but he refused, so the officer got assistance from a colleague before entering the cell and pepper spraying the defendant.

The complainant was said to be asleep when he was awakened by the stabbing.

Williams was taken to Mount St John’s Medical Centre where he allegedly received around five stitches for the injuries he sustained.

Burns, of Jennings, was arrested and charged with unlawful wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which is an indictable offence.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday for his committal hearing.

She declared that there is enough evidence against him to have the matter sent up to the High Court where the defendant can either plead guilty or stand trial.

Several pieces of evidence were tendered — including the alleged weapon — that can be used in a High Court trial.