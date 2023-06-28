Drug Seizures at Deep Water Harbour & Post Office

- Advertisement -

Cannabis, weighing a total of 130 pounds, along with a quantity of ecstasy tablets were seized at Deep Water Harbour on Tuesday, 27 June.

The Police Narcotics Department and Customs conducted a joint drug operation at the main seaport and discovered 128 sealed packages of cannabis and 53 ecstasy tables inside several barrels.

The cannabis is said to value at $780,000 and the ecstasy is valued at $1,855.

Additionally, a similar operation was conducted at the General Post office, also on Tuesday. During the search, 8 pounds of cannabis were discovered. That seizure is estimated at $48,000. The controlled substances were taken to the police station, pending further investigations.