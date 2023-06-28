Teachers hope math workshop adds up to exam success

- Advertisement -

More than 40 of the nation’s best mathematics teachers came together to attend a workshop facilitated by Grenadian educator, calypsonian and author Raphael Johnson.

The event, a joint venture between the Ministry of Education and HarperCollins Publishers, was held at the auditorium on the compound of the Villa Polyclinic on Tuesday.

Johnson began his studies in Cuba graduating with a mechanical engineering degree. He later went on to UWI Trinidad and was awarded a diploma in education specialising in teaching mathematics.

According to international publisher Dr Elaine Higgleton, HarperCollins decided to facilitate the workshop by flying Johnson in because of the growing concern about the low pass rate for mathematics throughout the region.

International publisher Dr Elaine Higgleton The workshop was attended by dozens of local teachers Author and educator Raphael Johnson

In 2021 only 41 percent of all students who took the exam passed, but most of those who failed attained a grade four, meaning that all is not lost. Higgleton stressed the importance of being able to teach at different levels within a single classroom.

“This is important, not only for the students who are struggling but also for those who are excelling to be sure that they are continuously challenged and can attain grade ones,” she explained.

Johnson said that he spent more than three years writing his text, which is designed specifically for Caribbean students.

Local teacher Lenore Dunnah also contributed to the production of Johnson’s text, which is now on the Jamaica book list and has been adopted in Grenada and is expected to be in some Antiguan and Barbudan classrooms in September.