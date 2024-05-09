Dredgers dredged 300, Strictly Business rocked 3Js, while Survivors survived Rockets’ attack in Softball Cricket

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

There were wins for Dredgers, Strictly Business, Survivors and Flyers in the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association Male and Female Competitions on Sunday. Here are the results for the We the People (WTP) 93.5 FM ABSCA 30 over Male Competition for Sunday 5th May 2024.

Dredgers 102 all out | Lee’s Landscaping 300 – 94 all out

Dredgers won the toss and batted first posting 102 all out from 24.3 overs with Tyrone Williams stroking 24, Brent Bloodman 18, while Justin Pereira had three for 27, Vernel Isadore three for 29 and Zach Thomas two for 30.

300 in reply were restricted to 94 all out from 27.2 overs as Kennedy Tonge scored 24 and Isadore 16. Bowling for Dredgers were Ricky Buckley three for 14 while Bloodman had two for 10.

Marco Inc. Grill Box Buckley’s 3J’s 129 for 8 | Rackaman Construction Strictly Business 133 for 9.

One hundred and twenty-nine for 8 from 23 overs was made by Buckley’s 3J’s with an unbeaten knock of 24 by Richie Thomas. Randino Turner had 24 while Melvin Charles had expensive figures of three for 44, while Owen Graham had meagre returns of two for 14.

When Strictly Business batted, they struggled against the bowling of their opponents as Richie Thomas had two for 21, and D’Andre Harris two for 23. Steve Martin was not spared as he went for two for 33 from his three overs.

Charles took him to the cleaners with a riveting and unbeaten 62 to see his side home safely, as they got to 133 for 9 from 22.1 overs.

The match between Brysons Shipping & Insurance Bullets and Sisserou was abandoned due to wet conditions.

Results in the St John’s Co-operative Credit Union ABSCA 15 overs Female Competition for Sunday 5th May 2024:

Jennings Rockets 48-7 | Wayne’s Electrical Services Survivors 51-1

Wayne’s Electrical Services Survivors defeated Jennings Rockets Cricket Club by nine wickets. Jennings Rockets made 48 for 7 from 15 overs as Kushana David made 24 with Sacha Michael, Lokuehl Pelle and Gale Lee taking two wickets apiece.

Survivors comfortably surpassed the target reaching 51 for 1 from 9.1 overs as Sacha Michael cracked 27 and Kimberly Anthony had 13.

In the other match, Flyers defeated Brysons Shipping & Insurance Bullets by 33 runs.