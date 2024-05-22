Dredgers and Bullets progress to 30 Overs Softball finals

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Dredgers defeated Strictly Business by six runs while Bullets were victorious over Buckley’s 3J’s by six wickets in the semifinals stage of the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association 30 Overs Competition on Sunday.

Batting first, Dredgers posted 159 for six from their 30 overs as J’Quan Athanaze top-scored with 50, Mervin Higgins 38, Brent Bloodman 25 and Tyrone Williams Jr 21 as Melvin Charles and Winston Roberts collected one wicket apiece.

In reply, Strictly Business made 153 all out from 28.3 with Raymond Ledeatte cracking 41, Owen Graham 30, and Kerry Mentore 22.

Bowling for the opposing side was Tanez Francis who had three for 12, Kirk Douglas three for 35 and Stelbert Plant had two for 18.

The other match saw Brysons Shipping & Insurance Bullets defeat Marco Inc. Grill Box Buckleys J’s by six wickets.

3J’s batted first and posted 132 for nine from their 30 overs as Ashfield Weatherhead top-scored with 29, Kadeem Henry 27, Richie Thomas 20 and Deran Benta had two for 10 runs. In reply, Benta blasted an unbeaten 66 with support from Essan Warner 22* as Bullets gunned down the required target in 15.2 overs while Richie Thomas had expensive figures of 2 for 47 from his six overs.

The finals will be played between Dredgers and Bullets on Sunday Morning 10am at Powells while Survivors will battle Female Flyers in the Female 15 Overs Competition at 2pm at Powells.