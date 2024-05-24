Dr Camille Samuel appointed new Campus Registrar at UWI Five Islands

- Advertisement -

Dr Camille Samuel has been appointed as Campus Registrar at The University of the West Indies’ Five Islands Campus in Antigua and Barbuda.

The current Deputy Campus Registrar of The University of the West Indies’ (UWI) St Augustine Campus, her appointment at the Five Islands Campus will take effect from August 1st, 2024, a release said.

With a distinguished background spanning academia and enterprise management, Dr Samuel, who is an esteemed figure in the global higher education administration landscape, is poised to bring her wealth of experience and dynamic leadership to her new role at The UWI’s fourth landed campus.

A native of Trinidad and Tobago, she holds an interdisciplinary PhD in Corporate Turnaround and Gendered Leadership from The UWI, complemented by an MBA in Corporate Strategy and Economic Policy from the Maastricht School of Management in The Netherlands, and a BSc in Sociology and Management, also from The UWI.

Her academic journey is underscored by a commitment to excellence, evident in her wide-ranging research interests and public speaking engagements, which traverse the realms of entrepreneurial support, crisis management, educational leadership, and IT governance, enriched by insights from artificial intelligence and technology.

“Dr Samuel’s impact extends beyond the confines of academia, as evidenced by her multifaceted roles as an adjunct faculty member at The UWI’s Department of Geomatics, Engineering and Land Management since 2005, consultant, and academic advisor at both The UWI and the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business (since 2003). Her instrumental contributions to business interventions, executive education, and mentorship and academic supervision of doctoral and master’s level students attest to her dedication to fostering growth and innovation within the educational landscape,” the release said.

Dr Samuel’s influence reverberates on the international stage, where she is an active member of various committees and professional associations. Dr Samuel has been serving as the President of the Ellucian-Latin American and Caribbean User Group since 2016 and is a member of Evisions’ Strategic Thought Leadership board.

Her commitment to societal progress is further exemplified by her involvement in advocacy organisations such as the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, as she continues her term as President, demonstrating her unwavering dedication to social justice and equality. In addition to her work within the higher education technology sphere and as an activist for human development, and also supports the work of her credit union’s Board – the TGG Credit Union.

Dr Samuel will be working directly with the Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal, Professor Justin Robinson, who has expressed his unwavering confidence in her ability to advance the University’s vision and mission and Campus work agenda.

“I look forward to welcoming Dr Samuel to the Five Islands Campus as we continue the mission of bringing access to the residents and citizens of Antigua and Barbuda and the wider OECS while implementing The UWI’s strategic Plan,” Dr Samuel said.