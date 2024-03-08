Dozens of women set to join union seminar today for International Women’s Day

- Advertisement -

Around 100 women are expected to gather at Freedom Hall on Friday as the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU) observes International Women’s Day.

The event, which has become a staple on the union’s annual calendar of activities, will bring together a wide cross-section of women from multiple sectors and industries and will take the form of a seminar.

The union’s training officer Hazel Luke says the aim will be on the inclusion of women, particularly with respect to economic empowerment and access to advanced health care as a means of accelerating progress.

“This seminar is an opportunity for our members to capitalise on the knowledge and experiences of other women as we seek to broaden perspectives on collective participation in community and nation,” Luke shared.

ABWU General Secretary, David Massiah, says the annual event is one way that the union demonstrates its commitment to advancing women in the world of work.

More than 60 percent of the union’s membership is women (Photo contributed)

“Within the global union movement, there is a massive thrust towards the empowerment of women through inclusion and by investing in them.

“It is through events such as this that we amplify the conversations and initiate actions that will improve the experiences of women,” Massiah explained.

“This event is only the precursor to another major event later this year – the 200 Woman Conference. This will solidify our efforts to strengthen our organisation by expanding opportunities for women to contribute and have their voices registered at the decision-making level,” Massiah added.

The most recent statistics from the union’s database reveal that its membership comprises more than 60 percent women. Additionally, women have historically played a vibrant role on the union’s Executive Body.

Friday’s seminar will feature presentations by accomplished women in various disciplines across Antigua and Barbuda.