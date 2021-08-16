Dozens of children benefit from free vision screening

Dozens of youngsters were screened at the annual vision screening project held at the Lion’s Den on Saturday. This year’s installment of the Sight First Vision Project is a collaboration between the Antigua Lion’s Club and the Rotary Club of Antigua.

Health and Social Services Committee Chairperson, Lion Gail Henry Lewis, said 14 Lions and Rotarians helped with the screening of 27 students under the age of 18. Ten youngsters will require further examination at partnering businesses – Eye Mobile and Paradise Vision.

Seventeen students participated in a previous screening bringing the total to 44 children to benefit over the last two weeks. The clubs continue to encourage parents to take advantage of the free screening and eyeglasses available under the programme.

According to the World Health Organization, young children with early onset severe vision impairment can experience delayed motor, language, emotional, social and cognitive development with lifelong consequences.

The Lion’s Club International has served and advocated for the blind and visually impaired since 1925.

The next vision screening will be held on August 21 at the Lion’s Den on Cross Street from 9am to 10.30am.