Book of condolences opened at A&B’s permanent mission to the UN in memory of Sir Lester

A book of condolences will be open from today until August 25 at Antigua and Barbuda’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York following the death of former Prime Minister Sir Lester Bird.

Representatives of member states and observer missions, plus members of the diaspora in New York, are being invited to pay their respects by penning tributes in the book, which will be available every day this week between 11am and 3pm.

The mission’s offices will be closed on August 26 as a mark of respect and in observance of the state funeral for the national hero.

Sir Lester, Antigua and Barbuda’s second Prime Minister, also served as the twin island nation’s first Minister of Foreign Affairs after the attainment of Independence in 1981. He also became the first Chairman of the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in 1982.

The mission joins with Antiguans and Barbudans in expressing condolences to members of Sir Lester’s family at their time of bereavement.

For more information about the book of condolences, call +1 212 541-4117 or email [email protected].