Dover century leads VIP to massive win in tape ball cricket

By Neto Baptiste

Michael Dover cracked an entertaining 104 to lead VIP to a convincing 124 runs triumph over Bolans Blasters in the LL Supply Ltd, IBSC Tape Ball T20 Summer Classic.

Playing at Powells, Dover blasted eight fours and 11 sixes on his way to the century as VIP amassed 189 all out from 18 overs. Keif Baltimore was the pick of the bowlers for Bolans Blasters with three wickets for 19 runs in four overs, while Taiem Tonge grabbed two wickets for two runs in two overs.

Blasters were then bowled out for just 65 in 11.2 overs. Shaquan Reifer snatched three for 19 from four overs while Kishmael King claimed two for 14 in two overs.

There was victory as well for Brysons Shipping & Insurance Bullets who defeated TG’s Welding & Fabricate Underdogs by eight wickets.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Underdogs were all out for 61 in 12.3 overs. Elroy Francis Jr was in fine form with the ball, picking up four wickets for 14 runs in four overs, while Tassilo Allen got two wickets for nine runs in 2.3 overs.

Bullets then easily chased their target, losing only two wickets in the process.

Playing at the Antigua Grammar School grounds, Rackaman Construction Strictly Business had the better of Flyers by seven wickets.

Batting first, Flyers were all out for 69 in 14.2 overs with T’noy Andrew hitting a top score of 19. Owen Graham and Trevorson Atley both claimed three wickets bowling for the winners.

Strictly Business then cruised to 71 for three in just six overs. Clinton Benjamin and Jewel Andrew were the top scorers with 27 and 18 runs respectively. Ajahri Joseph picked up two for 25 in in three overs.

Also, at AGS, PMS defeated Sisserou by 13 runs. Batting first, PMS were led by Kenny Benjamin who top scored with 50 as they reached 122 all out in 13.5 overs. Anthony Mathurin bagged three for 35 in three for the losers. There were also two wickets each for Amos Bruney and Javi Benjamin.

Sisserou could only reach 109 for eight in 14 overs with a top knock of 44 from Yohan Johnson. Kenny Benjamin was the top bowler with two wickets for 29 runs in three overs.