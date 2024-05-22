Done for the rest of the year: New IFBB Elite Pro Shaquelle Thomas shuts down season

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda’s newest IFBB Elite Professional athlete, Shaquelle Thomas, says he will not compete for the rest of the calendar year but will, instead, rest in an effort to give his body time to recuperate.

His revelation comes just days after earning his IFBB Elite Pro Card at the Roger Boyce Classis, a pro qualifier held in Barbados two weekends ago.

“Honestly, resting is what I am about to do. I’ve already checked in with my coach and it’s the most advised thing to do right now as you give your body that break from putting yourself through that stress. I don’t think I will be doing my more shows for the rest of the year. I actually went from the amateur show [in Barbados] and said let me do the pro show one time just to get the experience because it’s good to have that but I went with the same confidence and funny enough, I wasn’t nervous on the stage against the pros but I did see what am up against going forward,” he said.

Thomas, who hails from the National Fitness Center, dominated both the Classic Bodybuilding and the Classic Physique divisions at the Roger Boyce Classic to earn the right to his IFBB Elite Pro Card in both categories.

Thomas described the achievement as unbelievable.

“To be honest, I am still in shock that I do have it or that I earned it. I didn’t see it right away because it wasn’t my first attempt but consistency got me to where I am today but to be honest, it was my discipline towards my diet because everybody thinks it’s just gym alone that gets you to where you need to be but it’s what you eat mainly that changes and gives you the results you’re looking for,” he said.

Thomas is the country’s 19th IFBB Elite pro athlete.