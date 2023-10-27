DNA departures: Imhoff and Knight pledge to continue ‘nation-building’ work

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

The latest Democratic National Alliance (DNA) members to quit the country’s third political party have spoken to Observer about the reasons behind their decision.

Chaneil Imhoff and Avoy Knight – who officially resigned on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively – leave the DNA seven months after Gameal Joyce’s and Luis Rivera’s resignations in March.

Both Imhoff and Knight indicated in their resignation letters that they plan to pursue greater exploits in nation-building.

Imhoff, who spoke to Observer yesterday, said she had a desire to branch out from the party and that the move was in no way the result of any disagreement within the party.

“There are certain things I would like to get done within my community on a whole that I’m going to need a bit more than what the DNA has to offer at this point in time,” the social activist stated.

She said increased philanthropic and advocacy work was on the horizon.

Avoy Knight

“These things are not just political, they are philanthropic and advocacy work…and I want to have to do the things I need to do, collaborate with who I need to collaborate with, and execute these things to the best of my ability,” she explained.

As for her career as a politician, Imhoff said that her ambitions for the political arena remain in place – and indicated that she will make a big announcement regarding that by the first week of December.

Until then, she stated that she will focus her efforts on promoting her mental health activity book, ‘Be Kind to Your Mind’, in schools across Antigua.

Knight, who garnered the DNA’s second highest votes in the January 18 general election, told Observer that he resigned from the party after much consideration, and going forward he will focus on community development.

“The next step is honestly about nation-building in my own personal capacity without any specific political party being in the midst at this time,” Knight said.

He expressed that his next step in politics is unknown but indicated future political aspirations.

“My political affiliation is still unknown at this time. It’s now where I head back to the drawing books and do what I must to make myself more marketable in the political arena,” he stated.

DNA leader Joanne Massiah was contacted for comment. Massiah, an attorney by profession, indicated that she was unable to speak on the matter due to being in court.

In January’s general election, Imhoff ran in the St Peter constituency and received 29 votes. Knight ran in All Saints East & St Luke and garnered a total of 52 votes.

Late last year, the country’s youngest party was rocked by a series of resignations. They were the candidate for St George, Kelton Dalso; former Chairperson, Malaka Parker; former First Vice President, Bruce Goodwin; and former Secretary General and candidate for St John’s City West, Gatesworth James.