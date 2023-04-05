DNA calls for independent investigation into the tragic drowning of Cameroonian citizens

- Advertisement -

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) extends condolences to the families, friends and associates of the 16 Cameroonian citizens believed to have drowned off the coast of St. Kitts as they risked life and limb in search of a life better than what seemingly they endured in their homeland.

The tragic outcome of this ill-fated journey raises more questions than answers. The allegations surrounding this tragedy and the purported involvement of the government of Antigua and Barbuda dating back to the arrival of hundreds of Africans on November 1, 2022, aboard the now-defunct Antigua Airways are very serious and troubling. From the outset, it was evident to ordinary citizens and residents, if not to those in authority, that the majority of passengers aboard the inaugural and subsequent flights were not tourists notwithstanding the utterances and protestations of Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, and Ministers Paul Chet Green and Charles “Max” Fernandez.

President of the DNA, Joanne Massiah, opined “the efforts of the Gaston Browne Administration to minimize and politicize this diplomatic whirlwind has not fooled thoughtful and right-thinking persons. The government’s involvement in what can be concluded as gross violations of several UN Protocols of which Antigua and Barbuda is a signatory will undoubtedly have negative regional and international fallout for our country for the foreseeable future.”

Despite the lack of transparency and consultation regarding the government’s involvement in the ownership structure of the airline and obvious red flags that the government appeared to have deliberately ignored, these flights were arranged. These reasons, coupled with the apparent willful turning of the proverbial blind eye by the government, have caused the DNA to ponder what perceived economic benefits did the Cabinet anticipate would redound to our country given that the majority of the passengers are alleged to have originated from conflict zones.

In light of the gravity of the circumstances and the multiplicity of unanswered questions, the DNA believes that nothing short of a full, independent fact-finding inquiry is acceptable. Further, given that the Gaston Browne Administration has been at the centre of this issue and may have facilitated – whether wittingly or “unwittingly” – alleged people smuggling and/or human trafficking disqualifies them from being capable of conducting such an inquiry. Therefore, the DNA calls on the Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, to convene a team of well-respected regional and international bodies to carry out this urgently needed investigation.

Massiah concluded, “Our African brothers and sisters, the families of those who perished at sea and ALL Antiguans and Barbudans deserve to know the truth surrounding this tragedy and the circumstances of the passengers’ travel to our country. Those who are responsible must be brought to justice.”