Art trail guide launched ahead of Antigua & Barbuda Art Week

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has launched an Art Trail Guide to coincide with the launch of Antigua and Barbuda Art Week.

The Art Trail Guide invites visitors and residents to explore the twin islands through the visual arts on self-guided tours to participating studios and galleries during Antigua and Barbuda Art Week – April 16 to April 22, 2023.

The trail guide available for viewing on www.visitantiguabarbuda.com highlights some of the unique spaces where art lovers can find art in Antigua and Barbuda. The art galleries and studios can be spotted while out shopping in St. John’s City, along Fig Tree Drive in the lush rainforest, in English Harbour, home to Antigua and Barbuda’s UNESCO World Heritage Site or within quiet neighbourhoods and intimate restaurants.

“There are some amazing art galleries and studios in Antigua and Barbuda, that are tucked away in communities throughout the islands, that will be easy to seek out using the guide. We are encouraging visitors and residents to hop in a vehicle, for a self-guided tour that will allow them to experience a different side of Antigua and Barbuda”, said Maria Blackman, Marketing Communications Manager at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

“Meet the artists, interact with them in their space, learn about what inspires them to create, soak up the ambience and the culture, as well as purchase a piece.”

On the trail, visitors will meet Stephen Murphy at Zemi’s Art Gallery to learn about his colourful sustainable art created from recyclable metal, explore the home of biologist turned artist Gilly Gobinet and be mesmerized by her pieces that reflect nature, and learn how raw materials found in the earth are shaped into organic and structured pieces at Margrie Hunt. In Barbuda, visit the Art Café for your own Claire Frank painting created on silk. Eleven more locations are highlighted as part of the guide, providing lots of opportunities for interactions with artists in Antigua and Barbuda.

The trail for Antigua and Barbuda Art Week will also lead to the Antigua and Barbuda Art Week Exhibit, at The Boom at Gunpowder House featuring over 15 artists participating in Antigua and Barbuda Art Week. The featured pieces will draw inspiration from Antigua and Barbuda and the theme ‘Culture in Colour’.

Amongst the featured artists exhibiting at The Boom at Gunpowder House for Antigua and Barbuda Art Week are: Heather Doram M.F.A, G.C.M, Mark Brown, Emile Hill, Stephen Murphy, Guava De Art, Gilly Gobinet, Glenroy Aaron, Carol Gordon Goodwin, Alex Ireland, Dylan Elias Phillips, Candi Coates, Bert Kirchner, Edison Liburd, Mené Lewis, and Ronald Silencieux.

Art lovers using the Art Trail Guide during Antigua and Barbuda Art Week are invited to share images and videos of themselves on the trail on social media using the #AntiguaBarbudaArtWeek and tag the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism pages on Instagram and Facebook, for a chance to WIN TWO tickets to the Antigua and Barbuda Art Week grand finale event ‘Paint, Sip and Eat’, at Green Castle Ranch on April 22, 2023, with Mr Sip and Paint, Gerron Farquharson. The winner will be selected randomly on April 20, 2023.

Follow the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and the Antigua and Barbuda website www.visitantiguabarbuda.com for updates on Antigua and Barbuda Art Week.

Antigua and Barbuda Art Week and artists in Antigua and Barbuda can also be followed on social media using the hashtag: #ArtinAntigua, #ArtinBarbuda, #AntiguaBarbudaArtWeek and on the Facebook group: Art in Antigua and Barbuda