District Governor Leslie Ramdhanny visits Rotary Clubs in Antigua

Rotary District 7030 Governor Leslie Ramdhanny made his official in-person visit to the Rotary Clubs in Antigua, from February 16th – 21st. During his visit, he paid a courtesy call to the Governor General Sir Rodney Williams, participated in the planting of a Peace Pole at the St. Joseph’s Academy by our Interact Club and unveiled a Peace Shelf at T N Kirnon Primary School, a joint project between the Club and Rotaract Antigua.

The District Governor also visited several projects executed by both Rotary Clubs in Antigua, including the installation of water tanks and a water fountain at the TN Kirnon School and a computer lab at the TOR Memorial School. A Tour of the Antigua Barbuda Waste Recycling Center was also a highlight as well (a project of the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown). Remarks were also given by him at the launch of the Club’s 10th Sewing Project at the Zion Moravian Church in Potters. This project has transformed the lives of many in Green Bay, Jennings, New Winthorpes, Freetown and other villages throughout Antigua.

It was certainly not all about the seriousness of the work of Rotary, he attended several social and fellowship events with both senior and younger members of the Rotary Family. To commemorate World Peace & Understanding Day the DG worshipped on Sunday the 18th at the St. George’s Anglican Church with the entire Rotary Fraternity and then for a joint brunch at the Hospitality Institute. The brunch was highlighted by the pinning of five members. Assistant Governor Evangeline Allen, President Ilean Ramsey and Past Presidents Vanetta Rodgers, Corina Edwards-Sealy and Dianna Browne were also pinned as Chartered members of the District 7030 Polio Plus Society.

World Peace and Understanding Day was officially recognized on Thursday, February 23, 2023, where all Rotary, Rotaract and Interact Clubs marked the 118th Anniversary of the founding of Rotary by Paul Harris and honoured the great contributions made by the organization through its various areas of focus.

With a global membership of over 1.4 million and a motto of ‘Service above Self, Rotary is one of the largest philanthropic organizations in the world. The Rotary Club of Antigua has been transforming lives in Antigua and Barbuda for more than 50 years.