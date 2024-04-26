Discussions continue as US considers establishing two new embassies in the Eastern Caribbean

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

The United States government is actively exploring the possibility of expanding its diplomatic presence in the Eastern Caribbean region by establishing two new embassies.

This development has been a topic of ongoing discussions between the U. and the countries in the region, particularly Antigua and Barbuda, which has been lobbying for the reinstatement of a US embassy since the closure of the previous one in the 1990s.

The recent series of bilateral discussions between the US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Roger Nyhus, and high-ranking officials from the Antigua and Barbuda government, have brought the issue back into the spotlight.

During these meetings, Foreign Affairs Minister EP Chet Greene reminded Ambassador Nyhus of the announcement made by US Vice President Kamala Harris during the US-Caribbean Leaders Meeting in Nassau in June 2023, which pertained to expanding the US diplomatic presence in the Eastern Caribbean region.

Greene reaffirmed Antigua and Barbuda’s desire to have a US embassy established in the country, complete with a consular section to facilitate visa processing and issuance.

Greene emphasised that Antigua and Barbuda is a central location for the OECS sub-region, with a significant number of OECS nationals residing, working, and studying in the country, including at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Fourth Landed Campus.

Additionally, he pointed out that thousands of US citizens live in Antigua and Barbuda, including those who attend the American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine.

Currently, residents of Antigua and Barbuda, along with those from Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines, are served by the US embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, and are required to travel there for visa processing services.

The establishment of the new embassies in the region would greatly improve access to consular services for these countries.

In July 2023, Linda Taglialatela, the United States Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, revealed that the decision to establish the new embassies would take approximately 18 months from the initial announcement.

This news was shared during a reception at Jumby Bay, organised by the US Embassy to celebrate America’s independence, sparking speculation among attendees about the announcement in early 2025.

The US State Department has confirmed that the establishment of two embassies in the Eastern Caribbean is under consideration, signaling the US government’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and improving consular services in the region.