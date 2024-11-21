Disability advocate leads ambitious recycling initiative

- Advertisement -

By Kisean Joseph

[email protected]

Joshuanette Francis, founder and president of Good Humans 268, has launched an innovative recycling program that aims to transform waste management while creating opportunities for the disabled community.

The “321 Impact Drive” initiative, which began in September 2023 and officially launched in February 2024, has already placed “over 260 bins in 81 schools across the island,” according to Francis. The program has successfully diverted “900,000 cans, bottles and glass from the landfill” and established partnerships with key recycling facilities.

“All of the cans will be processed and sent to Wills Recycling. The plastic will be sent to the Antigua and Barbuda Waste Recycling Corporation (ABWREC). And then all of our bottle caps are currently being scheduled to go to Wish Foundation,” Francis explained.

The organization is seeking public support through a crowd-funding campaign, accepting donations ranging from $2 from individuals to $2,000 from companies, with a target of 10,000 pledges. These funds will support essential operational needs, including “garbage bags and gloves and pay for fuel” and providing refreshments for weekend volunteers.

Francis emphasized the initiative’s broader environmental impact, particularly in the context of climate change affecting small island nations. “Yes, we don’t contribute the most to climate change. But one thing that we do contribute is plastic and other things ending up in the sea,” she said, highlighting the importance of proper waste management.

In an expansion of their mission, Good Humans 268 plans to break 50 Guinness World Book records over the next 24 months. The organization is also developing plans for “the first-ever recycling museum” in Antigua and Barbuda, aiming to diversify the country’s tourist attractions beyond its beaches.

“The substance of our sustainability lies in more than just going to the beach,” Francis said, outlining her vision for making recycling and sustainability a key tourist attraction.

The initiative holds particular significance for the disabled community. Francis, who identifies as “a proud member of the disability community, stated, “Everything that we do at Good Humans 268 is to create golden opportunities for individuals with disabilities because they should have cars, land, jobs, insurance, and money on a bank account.”

Interested individuals can contact Good Humans 268 at 789-GOOD (789-4663) or via email at [email protected].

Francis emphasized the historic nature of the initiative: “When we break the first Guinness World record and then two and then three and then four, and then we get to 50, you are going to be able to say, I was a part of that.”