Dep’t of Youth Affairs to host Leadership Training Workshop

The Department of Youth Affairs (DYA) is urging members of the public to capitalise on another opportunity for personal and professional development. On the heels of its inaugural Entrepreneurship Edge Programme, the DYA will be hosting a Youth Leadership Training Workshop from 8th April to 15th May, 2024.

Under the theme, Innovative Leadership: Turning Ideas into Reality, participants will assemble at the Multipurpose Cultural & Exhibition Centre every Monday and Wednesday from 5:30-7 pm.

Director of Youth Affairs, Dr Jrucilla Samuel, said “the training will equip young people with the right mindset and essential skills that will enhance employability and adaptability. In other words, the goal is just to make them better leaders.”

Dr Samuel added, “there is a dire need for workshops like these to build networking opportunities and enable aspiring and existing youth leaders to appreciate diverse perspectives. There is always room for improvement and what a better way to start with self, which can make you feel fulfilled in all spheres of life.”

The Youth Leadership Training Workshop also aims to bolster sustainability of youth groups by strengthening organisational capacity. This will enable them to be more responsive to the needs of their members and the community.

Interested persons can register face-to-face or online via the department’s Facebook page, Antigua & Barbuda Department of Youth Affairs.

For additional information, contact the Department of Youth Affairs at 464-5016 / 781-3078 or 774-0958 or email [email protected].