Department of Creative Industries announces winners of the Christmas Home and Business Lighting Competition 2023

The Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries is delighted to announce the winners of the Christmas Home and Business Lighting Competition for the period December 18- 29, 2023.

The competition featured a Home and a Business category. The Home category was divided into four zones (East, West, North, and South), while the Business category was one zone island-wide. The competition evoked the spirit of the season, capturing and showcasing an exceptional array of creative and festive lighting displays.

Winners for both categories of the competition will be awarded a cash prize as follows:

First Place: $3,000.00 ECD

Second Place: $2,000.00 ECD

Third Place: $1,000.00 ECD

Participants for the Home category will receive a 100% waiver, while Businesses will receive a 50% waiver of their Electricity account for the month of December 2023.

The Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries takes this opportunity to congratulate all the Winners and thank all the participants for their contributions and innovative presentations for the Christmas Home and Business Lighting Competition 2023.

The winners in each zone are as follows:

East Zone:

– Winner: Chatura Philip

– 1st Runner Up: Marilyn Jones-Marsh

– 2nd Runner Up: Chandy Lewis

West Zone:

– Winner: Gisel Isaac-Rayne

– 1st Runner Up: Alix-Xerone John

– 2nd Runner Up: Rawlins Andrew

North Zone:

– Winner: Jean-Pierre Shoul

– 1st Runner Up: Inez Doreen White

– 2nd Runner Up: Verena Charles-Williams

South Zone:

– Winner: Vernelle Weste

– 1st Runner Up: Roland Joseph

– 2nd Runner Up: Philmore Braithwaite

Business Category:

– Winner: Shoul’s Toys, Gifts & Housewares

– 1st Runner Up: Pigotts Mall

– 2nd Runner Up: Falmouth Harbour Marina

