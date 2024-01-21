Antigua & Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra Presents “Playing to Inspire 6”

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Kanneh-Masons are preparing to again enchant audiences on 9th March 2024 with the highly anticipated musical extravaganza, “Playing to Inspire 6”. Playing to Inspire 6 will be produced as part of the Creative Caribbean initiative implemented by UNESCO, CARICOM and The University of the West Indies with the financial contribution of the European Union and the support of the Organisation of ACP States.

Under the Distinguished Patronage of Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams, this spectacular event will showcase the exceptional talents of the orchestra’s musicians and Inspire Youth Choir alongside our specially invited guests. For a second year, students from Barbuda will be part of the Inspire Youth Choir.

The featured guest for this year’s musical extravaganza will be the two-time Grammy® Award-winning American mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, known for her “plush-voiced mezzo-soprano” by The New York Times and described as “a rising star” by the Los Angeles Times.

Joining the lineup will be musicians from the world- renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with whom the ABYSO enjoyed an exciting collaboration in London in 2023. Young musicians from the Jersey Music Service from the Channel Islands will also travel to Antigua for this musical extravaganza. The principal conductor will be Ryan Bancroft who attained international recognition after he won both First Prize and Audience Prize at the prestigious Malko Competition for Young Conductors. Sophie Biddell, Director of Music at Christ Church Cathedral School, Oxford, will also attend as conductor for the Junior ABYSO Orchestra.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are now on sale, offering various options to suit every audience member. Secure your seat for an unforgettable experience: EC$125 Premium (available exclusively at The Larder), EC$75 General Admission, and a special rate of only $30 for children under 12. With limited seats available, act swiftly to ensure your place at this musical celebration.

Tickets can be purchased at The Larder, Woods Pharmacy, Crab Hole Liquors, and via the Ticketing App.

The ABYSO recognises its main partners for their continued support: Government of Antigua and Barbuda, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, the Calvin Ayre Foundation, the Blue Waters Hotel, Curtain Bluff Hotel, Carlisle Bay Resort, Mill Reef Club, Jumby Bay Fund, The Boltini Trust, Virgin Atlantic and RNSS Ltd.

Don’t miss the musical spectacle of the year! Be a part of ‘Playing to Inspire 6,’ a Music to Inspire presentation. Save the date Saturday 9thMarch 7:00 pm at the St. John’s Pentecostal Church House of Restoration Ministries on Lauchland Benjamin Drive. We eagerly anticipate welcoming you to an evening of captivating melodies and unparalleled musical excellence!