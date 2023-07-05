Dental Association back in operation under new executive

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Dental Association is back in operation – and has a set of new faces at the helm.

The body held elections last month at the Hodges Bay Resort with 25 dentists present.

The newly elected officers are Dr Deborah Akande, President, Dr Derek Marshall, Vice-President and Immediate Past President, Dr Svetlana Ghanem, Secretary, Dr Camelda Frank, Assistant Secretary, and Dr Kronskie Dickenson-Foster, Treasurer.

“With these individuals in key positions, the association aims to enhance its service to the community and ensure the wellbeing of their patients. By working together, they can promote advancements in dental care, foster professional development, and ensure the highest standards of oral health in Antigua and Barbuda,” a release said.

President Akande said the group was “looking forward and excited to provide new programmes for the community”.