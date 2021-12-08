25.8 C
St John's
Wednesday, 08 December, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesDemonstrators demand Glanvilles clinic be put into use
The Big Stories

Demonstrators demand Glanvilles clinic be put into use

0
0
Participants brandished national flags and banners

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

It may not have been the turnout he expected, but Alex Browne, the United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate for St Phillip’s North, said his picket demanding the Glanvilles Polyclinic be opened sent a clear message to the government.

“The message was sent loud and clear. I am quite pleased because even though it wasn’t very large, those who turned out, about 50 people, came from all over Antigua and I am happy with that,” Browne told Observer.

The protest came even after a commitment by the Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph that the clinic will be officially opened in January 2022.

“We heard what they said. We still embarked on our picket because the opening dates are not consistent. We heard in the middle of the year then we heard mid-January. We need to let them know we are serious,” he said.

The new clinic in Glanvilles which was constructed by the Chinese was handed over more than a year ago, however since its commissioning the building has not been used – except temporarily as a vaccination centre.

Previous articleMore crime-fighting measures implemented for Christmas
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

7 + ten =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

His life and work lives on . . .

All fall down

Don Corleone, he of a high place

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!