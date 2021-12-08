Demonstrators demand Glanvilles clinic be put into use

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

It may not have been the turnout he expected, but Alex Browne, the United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate for St Phillip’s North, said his picket demanding the Glanvilles Polyclinic be opened sent a clear message to the government.

“The message was sent loud and clear. I am quite pleased because even though it wasn’t very large, those who turned out, about 50 people, came from all over Antigua and I am happy with that,” Browne told Observer.

The protest came even after a commitment by the Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph that the clinic will be officially opened in January 2022.

“We heard what they said. We still embarked on our picket because the opening dates are not consistent. We heard in the middle of the year then we heard mid-January. We need to let them know we are serious,” he said.

The new clinic in Glanvilles which was constructed by the Chinese was handed over more than a year ago, however since its commissioning the building has not been used – except temporarily as a vaccination centre.