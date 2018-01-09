Defendants in murder case get committal date

Accused murderers, Dorian Marshall and Shalom Bailey made their first court appearance yesterday and were issued a committal date to return for the case in which it is alleged they killed Charlesworth Richards Jr. They will go before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel again on March 7, to find out whether the indictment against them will end up in the High Court.

It is alleged that on June 21, 2017, they gunned down the 42-year-old man in the early morning hours while he was at the Ras Freeman Estate in Liberta.

It was only in December that the police made the breakthrough in the investigation, leading to the duo being charged. Marshall and Bailey were not required to plead innocent or guilty when they appeared in court, since the charge is indictable and can only be tried in the High Court.

They could not get bail for two reasons – the magistrate does not have the power to grant it, and they are already on remand in relation to the murder of Xavier Thomas who was also gunned down last year.