School’s netball to shoot off this week

The Inter-School Netball 13-and-under division is set to shoot off this Thursday. This is according to Joyce Odonoghue, School’s Netball Coordinator who spoke to OBSERVER media about the upcoming league. “The league will officially be opened with a brief opening ceremony on Thursday afternoon, where Senator Colin James, the parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Sports will give the feature address and President of the Netball Association Karen Joseph will also give brief remarks.

After which we will have a few matches being played.” The former national player continued by sharing the number of schools expected to participate in this year’s event. “We have presently 13 schools or 14 teams in the Primary Division to include Villa Primary, Cedar Grove, Urlings, S.R. Olivia David, Greenbay, Pares, J.T. Ambrose, Liberta, Buckleys, Charlesworth Samuel, St. Andrew’s, Pigotts and Nelvie N. Gore Primary School (formerly Willikies Primary), while in the Secondary we are looking at 6 schools with 7 teams in all.

They are: Antigua Girls High, Princess Margaret, Ottos Comprehensive, Jennings Secondary, Glanvilles and All Saints Secondary. “There are still a few teams in the Primary Division who have expressed interest, such as Five Islands Primary, Freemansville and Sunnydale, but have not yet confirmed, so we could be looking at up to 16 schools,” Odonoghue stated. The league will run from January 11th and end in March to facilitate a number of other events the Ministry of Sports will be having. They will play on Mondays and Fridays with the Secondary matches starting at 2 p.m. and the Primary at 2:45 p.m.