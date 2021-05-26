Deep Water Harbour drug bust case to proceed to High Court

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh, yesterday, rejected the no case-submission put forward by Attorney Wendel Robinson to have the drug case against his client, Everton Pinnock, dropped.

As a result, the matter was committed to the High Court to be heard any time after September.

In July 2020, 49-year-old Patrick Burrell and 55-year-old Everton Fitzroy Pinnock were jointly charged with possession of 59.75 pounds of cannabis, drug trafficking, importation of cannabis, possession with intent to transfer, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and conspiracy.

However, when the matter came up in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court in October 2020, Burrell, of Villa, was freed of the charges after he heard that — based on instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions – the police had not presented enough evidence against him.

Pinnock, therefore, became the lone accused in the matter.

Robinson subsequently made a no-case submission to have the charges dropped against Pinnock as well.

The court ruled in favour of the prosecution on the matter.