Teenager gets one year for stealing money from gym

By Latrishka Thomas

A 19-year-old resident of Villa has been sentenced to one year behind bars for larceny, and another for malicious damage; however, both sentences will run concurrently.

At 5 pm on January 10, 2021, the complainant secured the Twist Fitness Gym on Redcliffe Street and left. At about 6:30 am the next day, he returned and opened the business place as per usual.

Not long after, the receptionist noticed that money was missing from the cash pan and informed the complainant.

They then searched for the money to no avail.

As a result, the matter was reported to the police and investigations led to the arrest of Jahvante Lloyd.

Last week, the young man admitted to Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh that he broke into the Twist Fitness Gym in early January and stole $3,400.

Yesterday, he appeared in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court to answer to an additional charge of malicious damage, which stemmed from the same incident.

Lloyd confessed that in the process of executing the crime, he caused damage to two of the gym’s doors.

He was then ordered to spend a year in jail for each charge, but they will run simultaneously.