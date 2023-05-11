Decision on next stage of Arthur James murder case due Monday

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

After over a year in and out of court, three men charged with murdering Gray’s Farm man Arthur James could finally see their case referred to a higher court.

And this is set to happen within days.

James went missing on October 28 2021 and, two days later, charred human remains were found in a burnt-out car in bushes near Willoughby Bay.

In addition, searches carried out by the police and the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force in the areas of St Phillip’s and Freetown were said to have led to the discovery of the deceased’s cellular phone.

In November 2021, brothers Zamir and Obasic O’Garro, along with their cousin Uroy Joseph, all of Liberta, were jointly charged by the police with kidnapping James.

Months later, after the burnt remains were identified as James’, the trio was charged with his killing.

The three defendants have appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel several times since they were charged and, although they are in possession of their case file, the committal was adjourned again yesterday to allow one of the unrepresented defendants to review a piece of evidence.

The magistrate will officially declare whether the case is fit for the High Court on Monday.