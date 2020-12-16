Dashboard update for December 15, 2020

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) has revealed no new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 14th December 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Sunday 13th December 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, sixty-three samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center which increased the pending results from zero to sixty-three.

All sixty-three samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total tested and total samples taken columns of the dashboard. In addition, one person has been hospitalized at the Infectious Disease Control Center bringing that total to two.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at one hundred and forty-eight (148); which is inclusive of six (6) active cases and five (5) deaths.

Meanwhile, seventy-two samples are pending; forty from MSJMC and thirty-two from CARPHA.

*Please note the epidemiology unit has made a change to the classification of deaths to correctly reflect 3 non-imported and 2 imported. This publication includes data for the 13th and 14th December 2020.