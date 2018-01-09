Darryl Matthew sworn in as the country’s newest Senator

JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – 9th January 2018…….Sports enthusiast, Daryl Matthew was today, sworn in as a senator in the Upper House.

Senator Matthew is the newest member to be sworn into the Upper House, replacing Michael Freeland who recently resigned.

Matthew took an Oath of Allegiance in front of family and colleagues during a swearing in ceremony as the House convened today to debate the Barbuda Land Amendment Bill which was passed last week in the Lower House.

Senator Matthew brings a wealth of experience in leadership and service to the slate of appointed representatives. A public servant for over a decade, Senator Matthew continues to play an active role in the community. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Antigua- a community based, service oriented organization and he currently serves as President of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association.

After being sworn in, Senator Matthew said “Anyone who wants to serve in higher office, their resume ought to be of service they have given to their country; that has to be a major part of what they present to the people and I have a well-documented track record of that.”

He noted that Prime Minister Gaston Browne continues to fulfill a mandate of youth inclusion in the decision making process. Senator Matthew stands as the third young Antiguan and Barbudan to be appointed as a Senator. He now joins Senator Aziza Lake and Senator Shenella Govia as young senators.

Senator Matthew states he intends to contribute to the level of debate and discussion in the house. He hopes to always be remembered as a Senator who gave well thought and logical positions and presentations.

Though a well-known sports activist, Senator Matthew indicated that he intends to represent every issue and every bill vigorously and constructively.

Senator Matthew was also recently selected as the candidate for the ruling Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party for the St. John’s Rural South Constituency.