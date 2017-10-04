DARF: Please don’t forget the Dominicans

New Story

Residents in Antigua are being asked to not to forget about the people of Dominica as they return to normal day to day lives, since the passage of Hurricanes Maria.

The call is coming from the President of the Dominica Antigua Relief Fund, Darwin Telemaque.

He says Dominica’s people are still in need of food supplies, clean water, and temporary facilities, and will continue to need this type of relief for months to come.

At least 27 people died because of the hurricane. DARF has been working with the National Office of Disaster Services, NODS and with other NGOs to get relief to Dominica.

DARF is reminding the public that they can make donations of relief supplies for Dominica to NODS.

Meanwhile, DARF is inviting Dominicans in Antigua to a meeting at the Dean William Lake Cultural Centre on Thursday at 6 p.m.

DARF volunteers and some state officials will be there to discuss preparations and accommodations for Dominicans expected to come to Antigua.