DARF: Please don’t forget the Dominicans

October 4, 2017 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments
New Story

NODS (Source;nods.gov.ag)

Residents in Antigua are being asked to not to forget about the people of Dominica as they return to normal day to day lives, since the passage of Hurricanes Maria.

The call is coming from the President of the Dominica Antigua Relief Fund, Darwin Telemaque.

He says Dominica’s people are still in need of food supplies, clean water, and temporary facilities, and will continue to need this type of relief for months to come.

At least 27 people died because of the hurricane. DARF has been working with the National Office of Disaster Services, NODS and with other NGOs to get relief to Dominica.

DARF is reminding the public that they can make donations of relief supplies for Dominica to NODS.

Meanwhile, DARF is inviting Dominicans in Antigua to a meeting at the Dean William Lake Cultural Centre on Thursday at 6 p.m.

DARF volunteers and some state officials will be there to discuss preparations and accommodations for Dominicans expected to come to Antigua.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.