Student stabbed in classroom attack

October 4, 2017
A teenage student of Jennings Secondary School boy is being questioned by police for allegedly stabbing a school mate in the face, during a classroom fight.

Fourteen-year-old Cecil Browne tells OBSERVER media that shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday he went to separate other students who were fighting and one of them turned on him.

Browne says he was stabbed in the face and the attack stopped when a female student grabbed the weapon.

The second former said he could not recall the details after but said he was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

This incident comes a day after the student was attacked on the same school compound. The boy’s mother is calling on the school to search students before the enter the compound or classroom.
