The case against a Jolly Harbour woman accused of seriously injuring a tourist by dangerous driving has been adjourned until June 10.

It’s the latest delay in the case against motorist Katja Geisler who is alleged to have struck William Nouy near Falmouth Harbour Marina in June 2022.

Nouy had been visiting the country from Guadeloupe to take part in the annual Antigua and Barbuda Sports Fishing Tournament.

He suffered severe injuries including to his brain and was airlifted home for treatment where he underwent intense therapy in a rehabilitation centre.

Geisler’s lawyer Lawrence Daniel told Observer yesterday that Thursday’s adjournment was at the request of police who investigated the incident.

Meanwhile, a friend of Nouy’s said his recovery was ongoing and that Nouy had recently undergone a hip operation in Paris.

“He can walk almost normally again,” the friend told Observer. “He is currently in a rehabilitation centre in Chambery [France] for another month and a half.

“We hope if all goes well that he returns to Guadeloupe in June of this year.”

The friend added that Nouy had last month also suffered the sudden loss of his father, who had footed the bill for all of his medical and associated expenses in France.