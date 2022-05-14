Da Squad remain and Stoneville remain undefeated in National Volleyball League

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

JanServe Events Cool and Smooth Da Squad and defending male champions Stoneville continue to keep their perfect records intact in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) League.

Playing on Thursday night at the YMCA Sports Complex, Da Squad handed North Coast Hardware Starz 1 their first loss of the season in the female division, beating them in straight sets, 25-16, 25-14, 25-19.

This means that the victors are now 4-0.

Defending Male champions Stoneville moved their unblemished record to 4-0 also on Thursday night by trouncing Sharks in straight sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11.

A day earlier their female team recorded their first win of the competition by edging out North Coast Hardware Starz 2, 3-2 in sets.

It was seesaw battle on Wednesday evening with Starz 2 drawing first blood winning the first set, 18-25, Stoneville winning the second 25-17, Starz 2 claiming the third, 21-25, and Stoneville, the fourth, 25-21.

Stoneville would however emerge winners by edging out Starz 2, 15-10, in the fifth and deciding set.

Meanwhile, in the male encounter that night, former champions Michael Freeland Enforcers defeated JanServe Cool and Smooth Storming Lions 25-8, 25-14, 25-11.

Games will continue tonight starting at 6:30 with Jets facing Paragons, while High Flyerz will battle Renegades.