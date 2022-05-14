Casino worker allegedly caught stealing playing chips

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A 54-year-old woman has been charged in relation to the theft of playing chips from the casino in which she was employed.

Violet Defreitas of Paynters worked as a croupier dealer at Kings Casino.

It is said that on the afternoon of May 6 2022, the complainant observed the defendant placing a number of playing chips from the dealing tables into the pocket of her uniform.

As a result, the police were contacted and when they confronted the defendant at the Heritage Quay establishment, she reportedly removed four chips valued at US$25 each from her pocket.

The officers took the defendant into custody at the St John’s Police Station and questioned her.

She was released pending further investigations and, on May 10, a further interview was conducted and the woman was arrested and charged with larceny by servant.

She made her first appearance in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh earlier this week where her station bail was confirmed

The hearing was adjourned until June 21.