CXC considers replacement exams

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is giving serious consideration to Antigua and Barbuda’s request for replacement exams, following the cancellation of some exams late last month due to adverse weather conditions.

The cancelled exams include – at the CSEC level – English B, and at the CAPE level, Pure Math Unit 1 and French Unit 1.

Local CXC Registrar, Myrick Smith, told Observer earlier today that he has made representations on behalf of the Education Ministry – and while there has been no decision made as yet, a response from CXC could be soon forthcoming.

Though the Covid-19 pandemic continues to pose an indefinite threat, plans for the next exam period have not yet been discussed.This, Smith said, will likely begin once the current period is completed and a review of the process has been done.

The registration for that next exam period is scheduled to begin next month, but the Registrar added that it may be delayed with the fallout from these exams.