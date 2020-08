Spread the love













(Buzz Caribbean) – Sandy Bay in Clarendon, Jamaica has been placed under community quarantine for 14 days following recent positive coronavirus cases (COVID-19) coming from the area.

The area will be quarantined beginning today at 6:00 am to Thursday, August 20 at 6:00 am, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, in collaboration with the Clarendon Health Department and the Southern Regional Health Authority.