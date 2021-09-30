Current Covid-19 restrictions remain in place for another two weeks

The 8pm to 5am curfew will remain in place for at least another two weeks.

Restrictions placed on restaurants which allow take-out only, will also continue for two more weeks along with the closure of gyms, clubs and bars.

The Cabinet said that the resumption of the reopening of these establishments is dependent on whether there is a reduction in the number of Covid cases reported each week.

Beaches are only to open between 5am to 5pm during the week and from 5am to 12pm on weekends.