Distance learning to continue as primary schools remain closed

The Cabinet has announced the immediate closure of all primary schools on the island.

The Cabinet said the decision was made on the advice of the Director of Education and the Chief Medical Officer, who were concerned that children below the age of 12 may come into contact with people infected with Covid-19, causing spread in the classroom.

This means that the regulations which allowed for vaccinated teachers and staff to operate has been suspended indefinitely.

Since children under 12 years old are not eligible to take any of the available vaccines, the opening date for primary schools has been further delayed.

The Cabinet said it will re-examine its decision in two weeks.

Meanwhile, remote learning is to continue for both public and private primary school students.

However, all secondary school students eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, or of ages 12 to 18 years, and all secondary school-teachers and ancillary staff who have received at least one dose of any two-dose vaccine are to return to face-to-face classrooms commencing Monday, 4 October 2021.

The reopening of secondary schools will be phased.

In the meantime, a number of temporary teachers are being trained should they be required to fill the positions of educators who choose not to become vaccinated.