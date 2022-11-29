Cricket Association’s Two Day format remains unchanged despite concerns

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), following consultations with clubs regarding possible changes to the format of the domestic Two Day cricket competition, has decided to leave the competition untouched.

The body, according to its President, Leon Rodney, has however agreed to elevate the competition on its calendar and will now host the Two Day ahead of the Super 40 Competition.

“We took it onboard from the recommendations from the clubs and we’ve made it absolutely clear to the clubs in our last meeting that if we’re not satisfied [and] we’re [not] seeing any improvement, then come 2024 you will absolutely see something different.

“I would not be able to tell you what it would be in 2024 if we don’t see an improvement, but at the end of the day, we really can’t continue to just do what we are doing. The ABCA took it into consideration that at the end of the day we are responsible for participation of cricket in the nation so it’s very difficult to hear what the clubs are saying and do go with it,” he said.

The 2023 season will bowl off in January with the ABCA 10 Splash set to run from the 5th to the 22nd with the Two Day set to start on January 28 and end on April 15. The Cool & Smooth T20 will bowl off on April 11, some four days before the end of the Two Day competition.

Rodney explained that the overlapping should not affect any of the competitions.

“I think what the overlap will be is that you may see the Two Day final on the weekend, which should not interrupt the Cool & Smooth … I believe we will make some changes as we go along, but those are the dates for now,” the cricket boss said.

Concerns were raised regarding the standard of play in the Two Day format during the 2021/22 domestic season with calls for the competition to be revamped.

President of the Liberta Sports Club and former West Indies fast bowler, Kenneth Benjamin, had suggested wholesale changes that would have seen the formation of franchises and the introduction and development of teams.