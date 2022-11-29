Villa and Tryum open Premier Division on winning note

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

FC Aston Villa and Tryum FC were the latest winners in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division, following successes at the body’s technical centre in Paynters on Monday.

Contesting the opening game of a double-header, FC Aston Villa came from a game down to beat Swetes FC 2-1.

Vashawn James put Swetes ahead during first half added time to go into the interval one-nil up, but second half conversions from Vasate Daniel and Eroy Gonsalves — who netted in minutes 54 and 77 respectively, turned the tides and helped secure three points for the former champions.

In the night’s feature contest, Tryum enjoyed a similar margin of victory over their opponents, beating Pigotts Bullets 2-1.

Tryum took the lead in minute 34, thanks to an own-goal from Kyanjah Henry. Bullets were back on levelled terms in the 55th minute when Jamarlie Stevens slotted home from close range, but a 66th minute conversion from Chevel Cunningham sealed the victory for Tryum.

The competition continues on Friday when Tryum face Grenades at 7pm. On Saturday, FC Aston Villa will tackle Parham at 4pm, Old Road face Sap at 6pm, and Empire take on All Saints United at 8pm.