‘Creolizing one digital destiny’—Dr Curtis Charles speaks on upcoming AI conference

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

As the world continues to explore the possibilities of artificial intelligence compatibility in different industries, the Director of Academic Affairs at the University of the West Indies Five Islands previewed a research conference he has been planning for next year.

Speaking on Observer AM, Dr Curtis Charles said that the conference, dubbed ‘Creolizing One Digital Destiny’, would take place between July 8 and 10 2024.

According to the Director, Caribbean and African tech leaders from across the world will be invited to attend this first annual event to be held at the UWI Five Islands campus.

“When I came here and spoke about artificial intelligence and the fourth industrial revolution and cloud computing, most people would say we don’t want the first-world approach or technology just for us to be immersed in,” he said.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has long been a discussion among academics in the region over its potential benefits and industry transformative possibilities, such as within the tourism industry, the health sector and the education industry.

Dr Charles said that the idea was to have conversations around adapting technology to suit regional culture and experiences.

“The idea is creolizing our digital destiny, and then reimagining the digital transformation of the Caribbean in an age of generative AI and the fifth industrial revolution… humans working hand in hand with robotics and artificial intelligence,” Dr Charles explained.

His hope, he said, was that Antigua and Barbuda becomes the “centre of civilisation” for artificial intelligence.

“The idea behind this is that when I think about Caribbean people, I mean we are everywhere, and we are major leaders in tech globally.

“If we bring Caribbean nationals who are in tech, they would be more vested in continuing to help with our community,” he added.