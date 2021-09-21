Covid-infected Barbudans faring well so far, doctor says

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

The sister isle of Barbuda is not being spared from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, registering 38 active cases to date and one death.

However, Jeremy Deazle, the resident doctor there, tells Observer the infected residents are faring well so far.

“Individuals who tested positive and are in quarantine are safe at the moment. They have little symptoms. We had one case two weeks ago who we had to send to Antigua. That individual was getting worsting as the time goes by,” he said.

Dr Deazle said residents should continue to follow protocols in place, since this virus is “not simple”.

“The Delta has been dominating where community spread is concerned. It is highly contagious, even more than the common cold or flu. It is even more contagious than the chickenpox,” he explained.

The majority of those infected are not vaccinated, Dr Jeremy reiterated, sounding a louder call for residents to take the jab.

“Antigua and Barbuda has not reached its climax in the current wave of the virus. We are yet to see more cases. So, I urge people to be precautious,” he said.

Residents can choose between the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine and many people have already received their first shot.

Meanwhile, Dr Deazle is supporting a decision to make jabs mandatory for public sector workers.

The government recently announced a vaccine mandate for its thousands of employees that took effect yesterday.

Dr Deazle said while it may have been the most difficult decision to make, it was necessary.

“We have a lot of people dying from Covid. So, it’s either we allow Covid to kill more persons or put a move effective plan in place to protect lives. Things have to be done. A decision has to be made to achieve herd immunity,” he said.

Dr Deazle warned that more lives will be lost if the slow vaccination pace continues in the country.