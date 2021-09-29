Covid death toll climbs to 76

Three more people have died from covid complications based on information released by the hospital earlier today.

The fatalities include a 93-year-old woman who died on September 27th, and two men – aged 87 and 45 – who died on Tuesday.

Medical Director, Dr Albert Duncan said the patients had underlying medical conditions.

The latest dashboard published by the Ministry of Health puts the total covid-related death toll at 76.

Earlier this week authorities expressed concerns about the capacity of the public cemetery and funeral homes to handle additional bodies.

Health officials have also acquired at least one refrigerated container to assist with storage.