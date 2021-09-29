26.4 C
St John's
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesCovid death toll climbs to 76
The Big Stories

Covid death toll climbs to 76

0
1

Three more people have died from covid complications based on information released by the hospital earlier today.

The fatalities include a 93-year-old woman who died on September 27th, and two men – aged 87 and 45 – who died on Tuesday.

Medical Director, Dr Albert Duncan said the patients had underlying medical conditions.

The latest dashboard published by the Ministry of Health puts the total covid-related death toll at 76.

Earlier this week authorities expressed concerns about the capacity of the public cemetery and funeral homes to handle additional bodies.

Health officials have also acquired at least one refrigerated container to assist with storage.

Previous articlePolice officers come forward to become vaccinated ahead of October 1 deadline
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

18 − 14 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Heaven help us

The ‘pappy-show’ regime

Do the right thing

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021